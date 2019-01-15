Leeds confirm home tickets for Elland Road clash with Canaries have sold out

Just short of 1,000 away fans saw City lose 1-0 at Elland Road last season, as part of a total attendance of 30,590 a week before Christmas

Leeds United have announced that home tickets for next month’s Championship clash with promotion rivals Norwich City have sold out.

The Yorkshire club’s Elland Road stadium has a capacity of 37,890 and with Marcelo Bielsa’s team topping the table for much of the season they have averaged just over 32,300 for home games during 2018-19.

The crunch clash with the Canaries, on Saturday, February 2, has been moved to a 5.30pm kick-off to allow Sky Sports to broadcast the game live.

That has not prevented the crunch clash from selling out for home fans within 90 minutes though, with the previous Elland Road high this season being 35,754 against local rivals Hull.

Away allocations at the stadium, the 15th biggest stadium in England, are usually in the region of 3,000 and it’s understood that Norwich have sold the majority of their allocation – with a limited amount of tickets still available from City’s ticket office.