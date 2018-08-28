Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We are lacking 10 players’ – Leeds boss Bielsa frustrated as City’s promotion rivals lose another option

PUBLISHED: 12:40 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 10 January 2019

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The manager of Norwich City’s promotion rivals Leeds has bemoaned the amount of players missing from his squad, after seeing midfielder Lewis Baker recalled by Chelsea.

Marcelo Bielsa cut a frustrated figure in his latest press conference, ahead of a home clash with another of the teams with hopes of a Premier League return, Derby County, on Friday night.

The Championship leaders – two points clear of second-placed Norwich – have lost their last two league games and were knocked out of the FA Cup by QPR as injuries have mounted.

The Whites are set to be without creative midfielder Pablo Hernandez with a thigh injury and Kalvin Phillips through suspension, adding to Barry Douglas, Patrick Bamford, Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas and Izzy Brown already being injured.

Creative talent Samu Saiz also returned home to Spain this month, joining Getafe, while on-loan Chelsea keeper Jamal Blackman broke his leg in November.

“We are lacking 10 players,” Bielsa said. “If the club can bring in players, it will be only if they are better than the players that we have.

“In the next few weeks, we will have Dallas, Berardi, Phillips, Brown, Bamford and Douglas with us, so among the 10 absences, we will have a reduction.

“That is why I clearly say that if nobody comes, we will solve the problems anyway.

“We have the obligation to win the next game and we can win the next one. We have just lost the last three games. The last one we deserved to lose, but the two Championship games, we did not. So we have no excuses not to win against Derby County.”

MORE: Five games which will test Norwich City’s promotion credentials to the limit

England U21 midfielder Baker was recalled by Chelsea and sent straight back out on loan to Reading.

“He was always inside the group, even if it is true that he has not played a lot,” Bielsa added, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

“Maybe he felt that we did not value him at the right level. The only time I talked to him about this subject, not only did I tell him I wanted him to stay with us, I (also) told him that we wanted him to stay for the next year. He has obviously taken another decision.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

Police in Larchwood Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: Collier Row - what's going on

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

‘We are lacking 10 players’ – Leeds boss Bielsa frustrated as City’s promotion rivals lose another option

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘There can only be one captain of the ship’ - Or not as the case may be

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have guided the Canaries into the Championship promotion contention Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists