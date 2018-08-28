Search

Late winner from Barkarson earns FA Youth Cup win for City U18s

PUBLISHED: 21:12 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:18 12 December 2018

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan

They nearly threw it away but Norwich City Under-18s progressed to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, thanks to a late winner at Port Vale.

The youngsters of the League Two hosts held the young Canaries to keep the score at 0-0 at the break but a spectacular 30-yard strike from midfielder Saul Milovanovic broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 67th minute.

Ethen Vaughan slotted home from close range four minutes later and City appeared to be well on course for a trip to Preston North End in the next round, only for the Valiants to score twice in six minutes, equalising with three minutes remaining to seemingly tee up extra-time at Vale Park

However, Iceland Under-19 midfielder Atli Barkarson turned home from a corner in the 89th minute to salvage victory for Norwich.

Norwich U18s: Blair, Thomas, Barkarson, Omobamidele, Lomas (C), Milovanovic, Vaughan (Richardson 83), Dronfield, Idah, Omotoye, Giurgi (Keller 57). Unused subs: Dickerson (GK), Ahmadi, Berkeley

