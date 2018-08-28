Search

Jordan Rhodes to remain at Norwich City for rest of the season

PUBLISHED: 14:27 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 04 January 2019

Jordan Rhodes will remain at Norwich City on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has insisted there is “no chance” of Jordan Rhodes’ season-long loan spell being ended prematurely by Sheffield Wednesday.

Some fans had questioned whether Steve Bruce’s appointment as manager at Hillsborough could lead to the former Ipswich Town man being recalled by his parent club.

However, Farke insists that isn’t the case.

When asked at his press conference if Rhodes could be on his way back to Yorkshire, Farke replied; “No chance. There is no option for that. Jordan is here for next few months.”

Farke also revealed that he expects Timm Klose to remain at Carrow Road, at least until the summer, despite the Swiss international coming into the last few months of his contract.

Farke delivered a positive injury bulletin ahead of City’s FA Cup third round clash against Portsmouth with the news that Aaron Lewis could be fit to return against West Brom in the league whilst Emi Buendia may be available for the home clash against Birmingham along with Marco Stiepermann.

Moritz Leitner is on schedule to return at the start of February.

