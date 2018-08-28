Video

A special place and huge pride in wearing the shirt – Rhodes admits he has caught the Norwich City bug

Jordan Rhodes (left) gets a big hug from Timm Klose following Norwich City's comeback win over Aston Villa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Jordan Rhodes has caught the Norwich City bug – although he’s not yet thinking about what happens beyond his season loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 28-year-old striker’s brace against Aston Villa earned a second Canaries comeback win in the space of four days.

They were the on-loan Sheffield Wednesday forward’s first Championship strikes since the middle of August, although his Carabao Cup hat-trick at Wycombe means Rhodes is close to averaging a goal every other game for his current club – one he is fully embracing.

“It’s a special place and I’m really enjoying every minute of it,” said Rhodes. “It has a real community feel about it, it’s a close-knit relationship between the players, staff and everyone working for Norwich City, and everyone supporting it. There’s a real rapport between the two.

“I can’t really remember too many times in my recent clubs, that relationship being as strong. Towards the end there, the fans enjoying every minute, cheering us over the line and giving them something to cheer about… It’s fantastic and as players, that’s what it’s all about, what you strive for in your career – to play in stadiums like this and in front of fans like this.”

It took the Canaries and Rhodes himself a lot of effort and negotiating to make his season loan at Carrow Road viable – especially financially.

It remains to be seen whether that would make any deal beyond the summer a possibility, but Rhodes is just absorbing the here and now.

“I’m just really enjoying playing for Norwich City,” he added. “I really enjoy living in the area, playing for the club and it fills me with a sense of pride putting on that shirt, it really does.

“So who knows what the future may bring. I’m just trying to work as hard as I can in the games I play in for Norwich City and who knows what comes next. That’s all I can say so far.”

It’s now eight wins in 11 games across all competitions for City and after beating two fancied sides in Villa and Nottingham Forest, Rhodes agreed there should be nothing to fear for Daniel Farke’s side over the rest of the campaign.

“The Championship and the teams’ results in the past have proven that on any given day, anyone can give anyone a game,” he added.

“With that in mind everyone believes that if we turn up and play the way we know we can and work as hard as we can, then there’s no given reason why we can’t win games or draw games, whatever happens to be.

“Who knows what will happen over the course of the season but if we play the way we can, it will stand us in good stead.”

Rhodes has stepped up since Teemu Pukki’s injury while on Finland duty – but he will have to step aside on Saturday week, as Rhodes is not permitted to face his parent club at Hillsborough.

