Video

‘Hopefully that point is a big point’ – Norwich City goalscorer heralds fighting draw at Albion

Jordan Rhodes celebrates nicking Nowich City's equaliser at The Hawthorns, to earn a superb point against West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

A point pocketed at the home of one of the Championship’s big fish – and that will do just fine for Norwich City striker Jordan Rhodes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Bromwich Albion dominated the early exchanges and deservedly led through Dwight Gayle’s opening goal after just 12 minutes.

However, Norwich grew stronger in the game and Rhodes was on hand to convert Kenny McLean’s centre seven minutes from time, to help ensure City left The Hawthorns with a point.

“They will be well and truly up there wont they?” mused Rhodes. “You saw that in the first half hour they didn’t half play some great stuff and the lads really stood up to it.

“They weathered the storm and I think in the second we came out a different side. Hopefully that point in the course of things, when we look back at the end of the season, is a big point and one we can look on fondly.

Jordan Rhodes is congratulated by his Norwich City team-mates after earning Norwich City a point at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Jordan Rhodes is congratulated by his Norwich City team-mates after earning Norwich City a point at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“These are intimidating places to come. This is a team that is flying high, a lot of household names playing in their team and I don’t know how many Premier League appearances combined between them.

MORE: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Norwich City – How the Championship clash unfolded

“And we’ve got quite a young squad relatively, when you compare the two sides. So to come here and stand up to them – and I think pretty much over the game deserve a point given how we stepped up in the second half – makes it a good one.”

It was a customary impact from the bench for Rhodes, alongside McLean’s first league outing since August through ankle injury.

“I’m just happy to try to help the team, in whichever form that might be. I’ll just try to give my all for Norwich City and however much time that is on the pitch – from the start or at the end – I’ll try my hardest.

“It’s important whether you’re on the subs bench or every day in training, just to do things properly, live right – because the first XI for the last couple of months or so have been doing really well.

“Injuries do play a part in football and you’ve got to be right on your toes for possibilities that may happen.

“Fortunately enough, me and Kenny (McLean) – as with Dennis Srbeny, who came on and did really well – it’s nice to come on, contribute and give our all for Norwich City.

“So it was good to come away with a point and roll on Friday (against Birmingham at Carrow Road).

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey