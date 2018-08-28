Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Johnson the hero for City U23s as Hanley and Oliveira feature against Saints

PUBLISHED: 11:12 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 24 November 2018

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley played the first 90 minutes of his injury comeback as goalkeeper Billy Johnson was the hero for Norwich City Under-23s against Southampton.

Hanley is back in full training after a thigh injury which has kept him out of action since early September but the Scotland international helped keep a clean sheet during the 0-0 draw at Colney on Friday night. Out-of-favour striker Nelson Oliveira also played, hitting the post with a deflected shot midway through the first half of the Premier League Two fixture.

It was keeper Johnson who made sure of the draw though, saving Enzo Robise’s penalty with five minutes remaining, before also denying the follow-up attempt. Next up for the young Canaries is a PL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at Colney on Friday (7pm).

City U23s: Johnson; Odusina (C), Jones, Hanley, Richards; Spyrou, Phillips, Payne, Scully; Oliveira (Coley 61), Idah. Unused Subs: Blair (GK), Aransibia, Kamal

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Let Championship rivals worry about us - Daniel Farke’s rallying cry

Daniel Farke is embracing the pressure that comes with leading the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Johnson the hero for City U23s as Hanley and Oliveira feature against Saints

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion Spud Thornhill: Norwich City fans are close to reaching Fever Pitch

Tom Trybull and Daniel Ayala in action during the game against Middlesbrough - things have looked up since Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy