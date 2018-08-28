Search

Norwich City legend Jamie Cureton reaches career milestone - at the age of 43!

PUBLISHED: 09:22 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 18 November 2018

Doing what he does best  Jamie Cureton celebrating a goal Picture: Archant

You can’t keep a good man down – as one Norwich City legend is proving.

Jamie Cureton is celebrating after scoring the 350th goal of a career that began on the Norwich City training fields.

Now 43, Cureton reached his milestone on Saturday – and in some style too.

Playing for Bishop’s Stortford in the Bostik League Premier Division, Cureton helped himself to a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Whitehawk.

Afterwards, Cureton tweeted: “What a great performance and result today by the boys @BSFCTheBlues 4-2 win. Got myself 3 today and in doing so I’ve hit the 350 mark so a massive personal milestone, and I would like to thank everyone who has help me achieve this along the way.”

Cureton’s career began with Norwich where he came through the youth ranks, making his first team debut in November 1994 and famously dyeing his hair green for a derby clash against Ipswich Town.

He went on to score 278 goals in the top four divisions of English football at clubs including Reading, Exeter and Colchester.

Cureton had two spell with the Canaries, scoring six goals in 32 games before being sold to Bristol Rovers for £200,000, then returning with 18 goals in 76 matches between 2007 and 2010. He passed 300 senior goals when scoring for Stortford in February.

