Top of the pile – Norwich City full-back named EFL young player of the month

Norwich City academy product and Northern Ireland full-back Jamal Lewis has been named young player of the month for September across the entire EFL.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries enjoyed an unbeaten month as they climbed the Championship table – with Lewis ably assisted by fellow 20-year-old Todd Cantwell and 18-year-old Max Aarons.

City also kept three clean sheets and made Carabao Cup progress, while Lewis started both games for Northern Ireland during September’s international break – as he did this month.

“It’s a nice achievement to have but of course, it helps with the team performances we put in during September,” said Lewis.

“It’s a proud moment for me, a nice milestone and hopefully I can kick on and improve.

“I set myself some targets this year, to be involved more in the attacking phase whilst also remaining responsible at the back. The results have reflected well, it always helps individual performances when the team is winning games.

“(Victory at) QPR was probably the highlight of the month. I felt I put in a good performance and it seemed to play out like a home game for the team. We really dominated the proceedings, set the tempo and we could have won by a bigger margin.”

This season marks the 10th year of the award, which now solely features club-developed players – those registered for a minimum of 12 months prior to the end of their under-19 season.

