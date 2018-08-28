Opinion

It’s about time some horrible Norwich City hoodoos were brought to an end

Paul McVeigh celebrates scoring during City's last win at Hillsborough, a 5-0 victory in December 2001

November and Hillsborough, two words Norwich City fans aren’t too keen on, but David Freezer believes Daniel Farke’s in-form Canaries are in a good place to bring an end to some horrible recent records.

You don’t have to remind Norwich City fans to remember November – it’s become something of a nightmare.

The Canaries have won just one of their last 15 matches during the month of November, just short of three years ago, when a Jonny Howson goal was enough to beat Swansea 1-0 in a Premier League clash at Carrow Road.

Former City boss Alex Neil certainly won’t be forgetting November 2016 any time soon, when three straight defeats, at home to Leeds – when Louis Thompson’s injury woes began – and away at QPR and Derby saw the decline of his time in charge really pick up speed.

It seems once Halloween is finished and the thrill/annoyance (delete as applicable) of fireworks begin, the Canaries suffer their own bout of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

The slump is particularly compounded outside of Norfolk with a quite ridiculous record of not having won an away game in November since 2008.

That’s disregarding the 7-0 victory away to non-league Paulton in the FA Cup first round – but even that was all the way back in 2009.

The last win on the road in November was at Nottingham Forest in a Championship game just short of a decade ago, when Matty Pattison had opened the scoring in the first half just after Gary Doherty had been sent off.

Paul Anderson equalised for the hosts but an own goal from Norwich-born Chris Cohen midway through the second half allowed Glenn Roeder’s team a rare win during a season which would end in relegation to the third tier.

Chris Hughton’s nightmare November moment came with a 7-0 embarrassment at Manchester City in the top flight in 2013, however his side did respond with home wins over West Ham and Palace.

Jonny Howson scored the only goal during the Canaries last November win, beating Swansea at Carrow Road in 2015

In fact, Hughton’s first season in charge provided the best November of the past 10 years, when two wins and three draws – including a 1-0 home triumph over Manchester United – continued a resurgent Premier League unbeaten run which eventually stretched to nine games.

Or how about this for a timely reminder, in 2010, a rather memorable 4-1 thrashing of Ipswich by Paul Lambert’s side at Carrow Road in front of the watching millions of a national terrestrial TV audience?

So it’s not always been total doom and gloom – but it’s that long wait for an away win during the 11th month of the year which is the focus for the class of 2018.

City’s November record in the last 10 years...

P42 W11 D14 L17 F65 A66 Pts47

Daniel Farke’s impressive team head to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday looking for their fourth straight Championship victory, having won seven of their last nine league games.

Hillsborough has become something of a jinxed venue for the Canaries as well – so there’s a chance to kill two birds with one stone in Yorkshire this weekend.

David Nielsen scored twice the last time Norwich won away to Sheffield Wednesday, in December 2001

City haven’t won in their last eight attempts away to Wednesday and worse than that, have lost six of those, conceding 23 goals in the process.

You have to go all the way back to December 2001 for the last victory at Hillsborough, a thumping 5-0 success for Nigel Worthington’s team while en route to a play-off place in the second tier – featuring a rare Gary Holt thunderbolt.

Almost 17 years ago is an unwanted record which City fans would be thrilled to see come to an end, particularly given the last two trips to the home of the Owls have finished in 5-1 thrashings.

It’s not quite Craven Cottage standards – 11 matches, 32 years and counting, as if you needed reminding of the Fulham curse.

Yet it’s a stadium where James Maddison limped away with his big-money future in the balance, where Neil’s unravelling reign hit rock bottom, where Darren Huckerby’s legendary spell came to a strange end.

It’s a boil very much in need of lancing and Farke’s squad are in little need of added fuel for their fire following midweek frustrations at Bournemouth.

Losing 2-1 to their Premier League hosts in the Carabao Cup fourth round was just a second defeat in 13 games in all competitions, in spite of a host of chances, 59 percent of possession, 19 shots, seven of them on target and twice being denied by the post.

That was all despite Farke making eight changes to his starting line-up, such is the confidence among his fourth-placed team at the moment.

Wednesday have just lost three games on the spin and conceded eight goals in the process. Now they have a City squad with plenty of fire in their bellies headed their way.