'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:12 PM August 18, 2021    Updated: 4:09 PM August 18, 2021
General view of the stadium before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images/Ian West/PA Images

As Wolverine and Deadpool they forged a rivalry in the comic book world, before one dipped their toe into football club ownership.

But now acting sensation Hugh Jackman has joked that he may follow in the footsteps of his Hollywood "frenemy", Ryan Reynolds and take over his beloved Canaries.

Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow Road in the biggest event at the stadium since February 2019.

Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since February 2019. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Australian actor, whose films include The Greatest Showman and X-Men, has links to Norfolk through his mother - who still lives in Norwich

Hugh Jackman on stage at the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London.

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman has joked that he may follow in the footsteps of his Hollywood "frenemy", Ryan Reynolds and take over his beloved Canaries. - Credit: PA

In previous interviews from 2011, Jackman said that he visited her a number of times as a young boy and even made a trip to Carrow Road when he was 16. 

Following this, he also revealed how celebrity supporters Delia Smith and Stephen Fry once wrote to him offering up the opportunity to invest in the football club - an offer he said he regretted turning down.

Delia Smith speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium.

Delia Smith speaks at the Top of the Terrace at the Norwich City Football Club stadium. - Credit: Denise Bradley

But in an interview with the LADbible in August this year the question was once again put to the actor – after he was told fellow film star Ryan Reynolds had taken over Wrexham AFC, in Wales alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.  

Jackman and Reynolds have had “long-running beef” and have often tried to one-up each other over the years. 

Ryan Reynolds attending a photocall for Deadpool 2, held at the Empire Casino in Leicester Square, London.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have had “long-running beef” and have often tried to one-up each other over the years. - Credit: Ian West/PA Images

Talking to LADbible, Jackman said: “I had never considered it - until just that last bit of that sentence." 

You may also want to watch:

The Wolverine actor then suggested he could buy Norwich City in order to go head-to-head against Wrexham in a winner-takes-all match. 

The 52-year-old said: "Let's get that game together. That'd be fun. 

"And then maybe Ryan and I could just make it a little side wager. Like, everything; let's just put everything that we own and love - families, kids, everything - on the line. And let's get Norwich playing Wrexham." 

Responding to Jackman's proposition, Reynolds told LADbible: "I don't think that's a wise idea. 

"I mean, you know, Hugh has the business acumen of a slug. So, I don't think that would go over very well." 

He added: "I would back Wrexham to beat just about anybody, if you just give us a little time." 

But Delia Smith's seat in the boardroom remains safe, despite Jackman's jokes.

Norwich City's home stadium, Carrow Road.

Norwich City's home stadium, Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Harding/PA Wire

