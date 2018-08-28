Search

Injury scare for Morris on comeback as City U23s are held to draw by Leicester

PUBLISHED: 20:59 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:13 21 January 2019

Norwich City

There was an injury scare for returning striker Carlton Morris as Norwich City Under-23s were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester.

Morris went off 35 minutes into the 1-1 draw at Colney, as the Premier League Cup group stages continued, seemingly choosing to not to risk his ankle knock any further after being on the wrong end of a poor tackle.

The Canaries made the better start and took the lead in just the eighth minute through Spencer Keller, the speedy winger exchanging a nice one-two with Anthony Spyrou and then firing into the bottom-right corner.

Foxes defender Alex Pascanu had already wasted a fine early chance for the visitors though, heading straight at Jon McCracken after a corner was nodded back across goal.

Leicester were the bigger side and again threatened at a corner, calling for a handball in amongst some pinball in the City box in the 18th minute, before striker Admiral Muskwe blasted against Ciaren Jones on the line.

The visitors wasted a few more decent shooting chances but the big talking point of the half came as Morris went to clear his lines in the right-back position after a corner in the 30th minute – and was clattered by a reckless sliding tackle by Foxes defender Josh Knight.

Fresh from over six months out with a knee ligament injury, concern swirled around Colney as the striker writhed around in pain, but after treatment on his ankle and a chat with a City physio, returned to the fray gingerly.

Four minutes later Leicester drew level after McCracken made a brave save at the feet of Tyrese Siyade, only for Muskwe to slot home the loose ball from 15 yards.

In the aftermath of the goal Morris decided to go off, after having another look at his ankle, and was replaced by Finley Barnes.

Spyrou had the ball in the back of the net a few minutes later but the Canaries forward’s low finish was ruled out for offside, as the half finished level at 1-1.

The second half was a far scrappier affair, with McCracken busy with plenty of sharp work around his box and the Foxes finding the side-netting and the roof of the net, as City struggled for fluency in attack.

Callum Wright drove a shot straight at the Scottish keeper with four minutes remaining but the hosts held out well with some committed defending to earn a point, leaving slim hopes of qualification for the knockout stages with two games to play.

Norwich: McCracken; Kamal, Jones, Richards (Hondermarck 58), Barkarson; Payne, Scully; Keller, Spyrou, Coley; Morris (Barnes 35). Unused subs; Johnson (GK), Richardson, Giurgi

Booked: Jones (foul on Sherif, 64), Barnes (dissent, 90+2)

Goal: Keller (8)

Leicester: Johansson, Johnson (C), Ughelumba (Loft 70), Sherif, Knight, Pascanu, Wright, Dewsbury-Hall, Muskwe, Siyade, Thomas. Unused subs: Bramley (GK), Elewa-Ipakwu, Pennant, Tee

Booked: None

Goals: Muskwe (35)

Referee: Tom Reeves

Attendance: 200 (estimated)

