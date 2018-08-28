‘They are on fire as well’ – Howe’s high praise is not fooling Farke ahead of Carabao Cup battle

Daniel Farke has led Norwich City up to fourth place in the Championship with a fine run of form Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Bournemouth are clear favourites to win Tuesday night’s cup clash on the south coast according to Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke’s – despite Eddie Howe’s high praise.

The Cherries’ boss has described the Canaries as a ‘dangerous team’ and as ‘one of the form teams in the country’ ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie at the Vitality Stadium (7.45pm).

That follows a fine run of nine wins and two draws in 12 games in all competitions for the Canaries, however Bournemouth are sixth in the Premier League and unbeaten in five themselves.

“We are dangerous!” Farke said with a smile. “To be honest, it’s quite normal that each and every coach would talk in a respectful way about their opponent because that’s what you expect.

“But the facts are quite obvious, we can’t deny or avoid our really good form, we are in the top position in the Championship (for form) at the moment, we’re on a really good run with many wins.

“Our performances are pretty good, after the international break we have had three wins in a row, so it’s quite normal that everyone knows we are in good form but he also knows that his team have had a really good start.

“They are on fire as well, have had some pretty good recent results and they also know they are the favourites.”

The Cherries have reached the quarter-finals of the competition in two of the last four seasons, all of which have been played in impressive style in the top flight.

“It’s one of the toughest draws,” Farke added. “Although it’s not one of the biggest names in the country, it’s not Liverpool or Manchester City, we are full of respect and big compliments to Eddie he is doing a fantastic job.

“They have had a brilliant start to the season, it is so tough when you have to play against them and it’s so difficult to beat them.

“They are in the top positions in the Premier League so pretty close to the positions that allow you to play in the Champions League.

“This is a sign of this squad and it’s not just after two or three games, it is after nearly a third of the games are already done in the Premier League.

“For this we know we are not the favourites for this game because it’s also an away game but we will try to be there again as rebellious and try to give our best performance to try and get the best result we can get.”