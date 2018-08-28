Video

Watch highlights of Norwich City’s fine 2-1 victory over Aston Villa

Jordan Rhodes beat James Chester to Marco Stiepermann's cross to fire Norwich ahead against Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City moved to within two points of top spot in the Championship and now you can watch highlights of the 2-1 win over Aston Villa which moved the Canaries up to fourth place.

Two goals from Jordan Rhodes in the second half cancelled out the visitors’ 19th-minute opener, when a James Chester header from a corner went in off City midfielder Tom Trybull.

It was a repeat of Saturday’s impressive away win at Nottingham Forest, when Daniel Farke’s team also came from behind to win 2-1, thanks to two Timm Klose goals.

With leaders Middlesbrough held to a 0-0 home draw by Rotherham and Sheffield United conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Stoke, the three points moved the Canaries to within touching distance of the top two.

However, the teams around them are in action tonight, with third-placed West Brom – level on points with Norwich – hosting Derby, who are three points further back in sixth.

While former leaders Leeds host bottom-of-the-table Ipswich, having slipped to fifth with just two wins in their last eight league matches.

The Canaries are back in Carrow Road action on Saturday when they take on mid-table Brentford, who are away to lowly Preston this evening.

