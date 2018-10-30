Steven Naismith faces lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee injury

Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith is set to undergo knee surgery and could be out of action for up to two months.

The 32-year-old broke down early in Hearts’ Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic on Sunday and a scan showed damage to his knee cartilage.

Hearts boss Craig Levein said: “It looks like he’s got a little tear in his cartilage, which we suspected.”

When asked how long Naismith would be out, Levein said: “Maybe six to eight weeks or something like that - but I’m guessing.”

Naismith has re-launched his career north of the border this season, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Carrow Road entering the final year of his current City deal.

The Scotland international failed to deliver following a big money move from Everton worth around £8million in January 2016 but has scored 13 goals in 20 games for club and country so far this season after joining Hearts for a second loan spell.