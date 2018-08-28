West Brom star recalled by parent club ahead of Norwich City clash

West Bromwich Albion have lost the services of Harvey Barnes, left, who has been recalled by Leicester City Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

West Brom were dealt a body blow ahead of Saturday’s clash against Norwich City with the loss of on-loan star Harvey Barnes.

Barnes has been recalled by his parent club, Premier League Leicester City and is in contention for their match against Southampton.

Baggies boss Darren Moore said: “We’re obviously very disappointed to see Harvey go as he has clearly played an important role for the team over the first half of this season.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and a popular figure within the club.

“We are proud to have played a role in his development and we have nothing but good wishes for him in his future career.

“Harvey grasped his opportunity and I am now confident that some of the many talented young players here will follow his example.”

Barnes’ deal at The Hawthorns was for a full season but had a break clause, which Leicester have decided to exercise.