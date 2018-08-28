Hanley facing one-match ban as City’s long run without a red card comes to an end

Grant Hanley of Norwich is sent off by Referee Darren Bond during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s long run without a red card has come to an end after an impressive run of 68 matches, with Grant Hanley now facing a one-game ban.

Norwich City fans react to Grant Hanley's red card against Portsmouth.



The fit-again Canaries skipper is expected to be banned for next weekend’s Championship clash at West Brom, after being shown a red card in the 15th minute of today’s 1-0 loss to Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round.

If referee Darren Bond lists the sending off as ‘denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity’, as looks most likely, then that would put Hanley in line for a one-match ban.

Three-match bans require a red card to be shown for ‘using offensive or insulting or abusive language/gestures’ or ‘violent conduct or serious foul play’, as seems unlikely.

This season yellow cards are competition specific but red card bans are still in effect for all competitions.

Hanley becomes only the second player to see red during Daniel Farke’s reign, since Marley Watkins was sent off in the closing stages of a 2-1 Championship win at Reading in September 2017.

Timm Klose was shown a red card for an apparent second yellow during the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in September of last year, only for referee James Linington to soon realise his error and not send the defender off.