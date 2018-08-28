Search

Hanley facing one-match ban as City’s long run without a red card comes to an end

PUBLISHED: 21:02 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:53 05 January 2019

Grant Hanley of Norwich is sent off by Referee Darren Bond during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Hanley of Norwich is sent off by Referee Darren Bond during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s long run without a red card has come to an end after an impressive run of 68 matches, with Grant Hanley now facing a one-game ban.

The fit-again Canaries skipper is expected to be banned for next weekend’s Championship clash at West Brom, after being shown a red card in the 15th minute of today’s 1-0 loss to Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round.

REPORT: League One leaders Pompey pull off injury-time upset to knock Norwich out of FA Cup

If referee Darren Bond lists the sending off as ‘denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity’, as looks most likely, then that would put Hanley in line for a one-match ban.

Three-match bans require a red card to be shown for ‘using offensive or insulting or abusive language/gestures’ or ‘violent conduct or serious foul play’, as seems unlikely.

This season yellow cards are competition specific but red card bans are still in effect for all competitions.

REACTION: Farke disputes Hanley red card decision in City’s 1-0 FA Cup exit to Portsmouth

Hanley becomes only the second player to see red during Daniel Farke’s reign, since Marley Watkins was sent off in the closing stages of a 2-1 Championship win at Reading in September 2017.

Timm Klose was shown a red card for an apparent second yellow during the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in September of last year, only for referee James Linington to soon realise his error and not send the defender off.

