Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We’re going to have some massive games now’ – Godfrey fired up for City’s battles with promotion rivals

08 January, 2019 - 12:00
Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

The importance of Norwich City’s next four games has the Canaries’ players fired up for a potentially decisive period of the Championship season.

Daniel Farke’s second-placed team kick-off their intense spell with a trip to West Brom on Saturday, which is followed by home games against more promotion rivals in Birmingham and Sheffield United, and a trip to current leaders Leeds.

A healthy return of points from those fixtures would leave City in an ideal position to push for automatic promotion, but a poor run could leave them battling to stay in the top six.

With the banana skin of a home derby clash with bottom-of-the-table local rivals Ipswich to follow, it’s crunch time, and midfielder Ben Godfrey is well aware of the need to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round.

“We’re going to have some massive games now and that’s why you play football, to play in those games,” the versatile 20-year-old said. “So we’re really fortunate to have something to play for other than the cups.

“We won’t dwell on Saturday. It hurts a little bit because we are a competitive bunch. But we’re all looking forward to West Brom and we will all be ready for it.”

MORE: Hoolahan set for West Brom contract talks ahead of Canaries clash

Ben Godfrey, right, was again deployed as emergency cover at left-back against Portsmouth, before moving to centre-back for City after Grant Hanley's red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey, right, was again deployed as emergency cover at left-back against Portsmouth, before moving to centre-back for City after Grant Hanley's red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke’s squad have spent the last two months in the automatic promotion places, losing just one of their last 14 league matches, and Godfrey insists the Canaries know the standards they must hit to maintain their prominence – after one win in their last five games.

“The boys and staff remind you of that all the time,” continued the former York City trainee, who has featured at left-back and in the centre of defence recently.

“They make sure you’re switched on, you’re concentrating and you’re at your best all the time – and you have to be at this level because if you’re not, you get punished. So I’m learning and I’m enjoying it, which is most important.

“Obviously the quality is different to what I’ve played at before and at times the intensity as well. It’s the small mistakes that can be punished too. They jump on any little mistakes they can and you have to be switched on all the time. But I’ve trained with the lads at Premier League and Championship level, and that has helped me massively. I’m learning and I feel I’m more than capable of playing at this level.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: Revamp plan for Norwich’s Wensum Lodge centre

Wensum Lodge in Norwich could be in for a revamp. Pic: Hudson Architects

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Mystery surrounds future of Norwich river boat restaurant

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘We’re going to have some massive games now’ – Godfrey fired up for City’s battles with promotion rivals

Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists