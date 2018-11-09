Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

German reports suggest outgoing Paderborn coach is headed to Norwich City

09 November, 2018 - 14:37
Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City are reportedly close to a new coaching appointment from Germany.

German football magazine Revier Sport report that Christopher John, assistant coach of the under-21 team at second tier side Paderborn, is set to join the Canaries.

The 30-year-old played as a midfielder for SV Lippstadt during City head coach Daniel Farke’s time in charge of the lower league club, before he left for Borussia Dortmund II in 2015.

He retired in 2016 and joined Paderborn II’s coaching staff but is reportedly close to joining Norwich in a role involving video analysis and coaching.

The switch has not yet been confirmed by the Canaries, who are currently without an U23s coach following Matt Gill’s decision to join Paul lambert’s first-team coaching staff at Ipswich.

Farke brought assistant Eddie Riemer, first team coach Christian Fluthmann and head of performance Chris Domogalla across from Dortmund when he joined in May 2017.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Video City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Timm Klose misses out on player-of-the-month prize

Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy