Future of loan star has West Brom worried ahead of crunch clash with Canaries

PUBLISHED: 15:29 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 10 January 2019

Harvey Barnes scored as West Brom beat Norwich 4-3 at Carrow Road earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

West Brom are sweating on the future of loan star Harvey Barnes ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with promotion rivals Norwich City.

Leicester were due to let the Baggies know whether they would be recalling the talented 21-year-old this week, with Sky Sports reporting that it’s likely Barnes will return to the Foxes.

That follows Leicester’s decision to allow Fousseni Diabate to join Turkish side Sivasspor on loan until the end of the season after the 23-year-old Mali international made just three appearances during the first half of the campaign.

It’s left Albion boss Darren Moore anxiously awaiting the decision of Foxes manager Claude Puel, with England Under-21 international Barnes having scored nine goals and set up another six this season – including a goal at Carrow Road as Norwich were beaten 4-3 back in August.

The winger has started all 26 of the Baggies’ league matches and been an integral part of keeping their promotion hopes alive.

However, Barnes is likely to want assurances of game time, following a similar situation last season, when he scored five and claimed five assists during 25 games for Barnsley, then in the Championship.

A recall to Leicester followed in January but the creative prospect then made just six appearances for his parent club, making three brief substitute appearances in the Premier League.

“We’re in that window where there will be speculation,” said Moore. “We’ll keep going, Harvey will keep working with us,” Baggies boss Moore said after his team’s 1-0 home win over Wigan in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“We’re just focused on making sure his training levels are right. If anything changes, we’ll let you know about it.”

MORE: Five games which will test Norwich City’s promotion credentials to the limit

The Baggies will also be sweating after their game against the Canaries, as they’re flying out to Dubai for a warm weather break straight after the match.

Moore – who has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for the fourth time this season – is making the most of a nine-day gap until a trip to Bolton the following Monday. Albion sit fourth and three points adrift of the Canaries following a 2-1 loss at Blackburn on New Year’s Day.

