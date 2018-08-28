Video

‘They deserve to be where they are at this stage’ - Derby boss Frank Lampard’s verdict on Norwich City

Derby County manager Frank Lampard Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Frank Lampard says his Derby side will need to be at their best to get anything from Carrow Road on Saturday.

When the teams met in October it ended 1-1 and while Lampard is demanding a response after a 3-1 Boxing Day loss to Sheffield United, he admits it will be tough.

“We know they’re a very good team and they deserve to be where they are at this stage,” said the Rams boss. “They are a good side and they played well against us at Pride Park back in October.

“It was a very close game and we know we’ll have to be on top form against them.”

Derby’s 3-1 loss at Bramall Lane left them in sixth place, but Lampard wants an immediate response.

“We have to recover and be ready to go again and the players have to feel the reaction that I want from them,” he told the club’s official web site. “They’re a good bunch, as we’ve seen this season so far, and it’s important that we react.

“We’ve done it after defeats so far over the course of the campaign and it’s down to us to go and do it again at Carrow Road.”

Derby midfielder Mason Mount says the Rams are looking forward to testing themselves against City.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us from the Boxing Day game to this one,” he said. “We need to move on from the Sheffield United game but at the same time learn from it as well. There’s plenty of massive games coming up for us and our focus is very much on Norwich. That’s what it’s like in the Championship, there’s another game around the corner quite quickly.

“If it’s a win you don’t get too high and if it’s a defeat you don’t get too low; it’s important to keep yourself quite level.

“We’re definitely looking forward to Norwich now and it’s another massive match. They are a top, top side so it’s a game as players we all want to play in and do well.

“We’ve played Norwich already this season and we know they can play good football, but we want to go there and play our stuff as well. We know that if we play how we know we can, we can do well in the game. We have confidence in ourselves and although it will be a tough game we know we can go away, play well and get results.”