Former City winger could be reunited with Lambert at Ipswich – but Wigan are also keen

Anthony Pilkington played under Paul Lambert for a season at Norwich City Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Archant

Paul Lambert is reportedly keen on a reunion with his former Norwich City player Anthony Pilkington, as he scrambles to try and get Ipswich Town out of relegation trouble.

Anthony Pilkington has not featured at all at Cardiff this season Picture: Simon Galloway/PA Anthony Pilkington has not featured at all at Cardiff this season Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

The Tractor Boys have signed Huddersfield forward Collin Quaner on loan for the rest of the season and the East Anglian Daily Times report that Pilkington is Lambert’s next target.

However, it’s thought that would have to be a permanent deal for the 30-year-old winger, whose contract with Premier League side Cardiff is due to expire this summer.

That’s due to a limit of five loan players being named in a matchday squad, with 27-year-old German attacker Quaner joining two other loan signings so far this month, young Leicester left-back Callum Elder and Hull striker Will Keane.

With Everton defender Matthew Pennington and Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah already on the books at Portman Road, former Canaries boss Lambert would have to leave a loanee out of his matchday squads each game, were Pilkington to sign on loan.

Suffolk newspaper the EADT report that talks have reached an ‘advanced stage’ with Town looking to take over his Cardiff contract for the rest of the season.

Wigan are also in the mix though, which would allow the player to return to his native Lancashire, with the Latics in a much stronger position to avoid relegation as well.

Norwich paid around £2million for Pilkington in 2011 after promotion to the top flight after he’d impressed in League One for Huddersfield, and he made the step up to the Premier League impressively.

Eight goals in 30 league games was an important contribution to Lambert steering City to 12th in the top flight, before leaving for Aston Villa in the summer of 2012.

Pilkington continued to play an important role under Chris Hughton and scored five in 30 Premier League games in 2012-13 as the Canaries finished 11th in the top flight – including a headed winner against Manchester United at Carrow Road.

However, injuries meant he played a limited role as City slipped to relegation in 2013-14, scoring once in 15 games, and he was sold to Cardiff for around £1.25m in August 2014.

The Republic of Ireland international has since made over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds but has continued to be hindered by injuries and played a bit-part role in promotion last season.

After not featuring at all for Neil Warnock’s team during the current campaign, it seems he could now be reunited with Lambert at Ipswich, who sit bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of safety with 20 games remaining.