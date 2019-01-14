Search

Former City stalwart cuts short Walsall stint

14 January, 2019 - 11:54
Russell Martin has left Walsall to spend more time closer to his family Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin has left Walsall to spend more time closer to his family Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Russell Martin has cut short his spell as player/coach at League One Walsall for family reasons.

Martin made 12 appearances for the Saddlers after ending his nine-year association with the Canaries back in October.

“The decision to leave Walsall is purely for family reasons,” said Martin, speaking to Walsall’s official site. “I haven’t been seeing my kids enough since the move and they are struggling with that. I need to be with my family more.

“There has been a lot of change in my life in such a short space of time and I need to put them first and spend a bit more time with my wife and kids. I have loved working with the lads, they are a fantastic group.

“I have loved working with the manager as well, he has been brilliant. Everyone at the club has been great and I have really, really enjoyed my time here.

“It hasn’t gone quite how we would have liked but I honestly believe the lads are getting there. I hope I have added some value at some point along the way to the players on and off the pitch.

“After a chat with the manager, he agrees that I need to put my family first.”

MORE: Have your say on Pinkun forum

The 33-year-old was recently back at Carrow Road to promote his celebration charity game with another City legend Wes Hoolahan scheduled for the end of the season.

“Russ has been a fantastic pro for us since he has been here, both on and off the pitch,” said Walsall chief Dean Keates.

“Of course we are disappointed to see him leave but the travelling is affecting him and he is at the point now where he needs to put his family first and do what is best for them.

“I’d like to thank Russ for his efforts during his time here and I wish him all the best for whatever the next step in his career is.”

