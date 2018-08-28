Former Canaries boss Lambert set to join IPSWICH as Town sack Hurst

Norwich City Championship winning parade throught the streets of Norwich after winning the League One title in 2010. Paul Lambert and Grant Holt in the Castle keep Photo: Simon Finlay Archant © 2010

Former Norwich City manager Paul Lambert is reportedly set to sensationally take over at Ipswich Town – following this afternoon’s sacking of Paul Hurst.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mirror Sport are reporting that former Canaries chief and Celtic midfielder Lambert, who led the club from League One to the Premier League with successive promotions in 2010 and 2011, will replace Hurst at Portman Road.

Those reports are understood by the East Anglian Daily Times to be accurate, with the Tractor Boys rock bottom of the Championship table after just one win in 14 games.

Hurst only succeeded Mick McCarthy this summer having led Shrewsbury to the League One play-off final last season but has left today, with his back-room staff also leaving after last night’s 2-0 loss at Leeds.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward,” owner Marcus Evans told Town’s website.

“I would like to thank Paul and Chris (Doig, assistant) for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

“Paul’s arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff. But unfortunately those plans haven’t turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision today.

Paul Lambert led Norwich from League One to the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Lambert led Norwich from League One to the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“The core of our club remains strong and it is that which has helped us create a highly competitive team in the Championship over the last five or six years.

“This group of experienced players along with the additions we made to the squad this summer of younger developing talent, plus the ongoing progression of players from our academy means the new manager will have a solid group to work with and build for the future.

“I am determined that we develop a team to play attractive and exciting football.

“We have a stable and talented coaching team in place at Ipswich and Bryan Klug will step up and take temporary charge of the first-team for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

“I am actively looking to appoint a new manager as soon as possible with experience, who will embrace the long term vision we all have for the club and who can deliver the success that every Ipswich Town supporter craves.”

Hurst took over from Mick McCarthy, who had steered the Blues to top half finishes in four of his six seasons but whose direct style of play was unpopular.

The Tractor Boys are also on the wrong end of the longest ever unbeaten run in the history of the East Anglian derby, which currently stands at 11 matches in City’s favour, stretching back to November 2010 – and Lambert’s first derby.

That was a 4-1 win at Carrow Road, famously followed up by a 5-1 victory at Portman Road later that season as the likes of Grant Holt and Wes Hoolahan led the Canaries to automatic promotion under the Scot.

He secured a 12th-place finish in the Premier League before leaving for Aston Villa, where he spent almost three years struggling towards the wrong end of the table before being sacked.

Brief stints at Wolves and Blackburn followed in the Championship but the 49-year-old, who won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund as a player, was unable to keep Stoke in the top flight last season.

The first derby of this season finished 1-1 at Portman Road and Town are due to come to Carrow Road on Sunday, February 10.