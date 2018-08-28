Video

Klose the two-goal hero as Canaries fight back in superb style to upset Forest

Timm Klose heads home Norwich City's equaliser at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Timm Klose just can’t stop scoring! The central defender was the two-goal hero to earn Norwich City a superb 2-1 win away to promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest, coming back from behind with an excellent performance.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018 Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Former City striker Lewis Grabban had fired the hosts ahead early doors but Klose’s header earned the Canaries a deserved equaliser in the 60th minute at a packed-out City Ground.

The Switzerland international then made it even better with five minutes of normal time remaining, adding to his goal in City’s last away game, a very creditable 1-1 draw at Derby.

He also scored the own goal which decided Stoke’s 1-0 win at Carrow Road before the international break, in unfortunate fashion, but more than made up for it by smashing home the late winner from close range to take City’s unbeaten run away from home to seven games.

City head coach Daniel Farke made two changes to his starting line-up, bringing in Jordan Rhodes in place of the injured Teemu Pukki as expected and also starting the fit again Onel Hernandez ahead of Emi Buendia.

And it led to an awful return to action after the break in the opening stages, with Grabban volleying the hosts ahead in the fifth minute after a sublime pass from £13million summer signing Joao Carvalho.

Joe Lolley smashed a shot against Tim Krul’s crossbar in the 13th minute and City looked in a real muddle against the promotion hopefuls.

Daniel Farke’s side rallied though, with youngster Todd Cantwell in the thick of the resurgence, starting a counter with a wonderful stepover in the 23rd minute before getting the ball back and threading Hernandez through, who could only find the base of the far post with a low shot.

Marco Stiepermann had a golden chance to equalise four minutes later, after Cantwell’s threaded pass with the outside of his boot to Jamal Lewis on the left, only for the German to somehow fire the left-back’s cross wide from point-blank range.

Krul got down well to deny Grabban in the 34th minute and Cantwell lashed a shot over a couple of minutes before the break as the visitors turned the tide.

The Canaries continued on their upward trajectory after the break, with Jordan Rhodes forcing Forest keeper Costel Pantilimon to turn his 25-yard shot behind in the 56th minute.

The equaliser they deserved arrived four minutes later, after the pace of Hernandez forced Lolley to concede a free-kick on the left, which was swung in to the near post by Leitner, where Klose nodded in at the same end as almost 2,000 travelling fans, who revelled in their moment.

The mood started to turn as home boss Aitor Karanka made changes, replacing Carvalho with Matty Cash and being booed as Lolley was replaced by Portugal Under-21 international Diogo Goncalves.

With both teams largely cancelling each other out in a scrappy half, there was a scare for City with 15 minutes remaining as Hernandez went down looking to be in pain, being replaced by Emi Buendia after treatment allowed him to hobble off.

Cantwell flashed a low cross in from the right soon after but Rhodes couldn’t get near the ball in the six-yard box and a sliding Klose challenge was needed at the other end to deny a Cash cross.

Klose was then in the right place at the right time in the 84th minute to grab the winner, after Rhodes had nodded down a Leitner cross towards the back post, where the defender smashed home from close range – to spark wild celebrations in the away end again.

Chants of ‘Grabban, what’s the score?’ could be heard as a fifth win in seven league matches moved Farke’s side back into the Championship play-off places.

There was even time for one late save from Pantilimon, getting down well superbly to deny Lewis after another fine pass from Cantwell, to prevent the cherry being placed on top of the cake.

The Canaries are straight back into league action on Tuesday night, against Aston Villa at Carrow Road, ahead of a home game against Brentford next Saturday.

Timm Klose of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018 Timm Klose of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Cantwell (Trybull 90+4), Stiepermann (Vrancic 80), Hernandez (Buendia 76); Rhodes. Unused subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Thompson, Srbeny

Booked: Zimmermann (foul on Carvalho, 45+2), Cantwell (foul on Watson, 90+2), Rhodes (foul on Fox, 90+3)

Goals: Klose (60, 84)

Forest: Pantilimon; Darikwa, Hefele, Fox, Osborn; Colback, Watson (C); Dias (Soudani 86), Carvalho (Cash 60), Lolley (Goncalves 70); Grabban. Unused subs: Steele (GK), Guedioura, Dawson, Janko

Booked: Carvalho (foul on Zimmermann, 45+3), Pantilimon (time wasting, 50), Watson (persistent fouling, 72)

Goals: Grabban (5)

Referee: Keith Stroud

Attendance: 29,427 (approximately 2,000 away)

• Follow all the post-match reaction and analysis in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live