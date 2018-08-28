Live

UPDATES: Norwich City U23s v Athletic Bilbao U23s LIVE

The young Canaries open their Premier League International Cup campaign against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao’s U23s at Carrow Road on Wednesday night (KO 7pm).

The Canaries have been drawn in a daunting group that also includes Wolfsburg, and Tottenham’s best young talent.

The six group winners and the two best runners-up advance to the quarter-finals, and City have pedigree in the competition after reaching the semi-finals in 2017.

That run saw James Maddison, Josh Murphy and Jamal Lewis all feature and one of the current crop, Alfie Payne, who was an unused substitute recently in the Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday, is keen to make his mark.

“It’s always good to experience different teams and different cultures,” he said. “German teams, Spanish teams and English teams all play football in a different style.

“It’s always good to see the path that we are going on is the same path other professionals have been on as well.”

