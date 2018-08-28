First call-up to Cuba squad for Canaries winger

City star Onel hernandez is set to join up with Cuba Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Cuba have called up Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez for the first time.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Congratulations to @OnelHernandez23 who has earned his first call-up to the Cuban national team! #ncfc pic.twitter.com/Hh66cEjgun — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 9, 2018

The 25-year-old was born in the Cuban city of Morón but moved to Germany when he was six years old and was capped at under-18 level once by his adopted nation.

The Canaries star has been called up for the first time by his Caribbean homeland ahead of a home CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game against Dominican Republic in Havana on Sunday, November 18 (1.30am UK time).

Similar to the Uefa Nations League competition, the tournament can lead to qualification for the Gold Cup – the confederation’s equivalent of the European Championship – and Cuba have started well in Group A, thrashing Turks and Cacos Islands 11-0 and winning 2-0 in Grenada.

Hernandez was signed from German club Eintracht Braunschweig in January in a deal reportedly worth £1.7million and has proved popular with City fans, scoring three goals and setting up five in 25 appearances.