Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

First call-up to Cuba squad for Canaries winger

PUBLISHED: 14:44 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:48 09 November 2018

City star Onel hernandez is set to join up with Cuba Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City star Onel hernandez is set to join up with Cuba Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Cuba have called up Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez for the first time.

The 25-year-old was born in the Cuban city of Morón but moved to Germany when he was six years old and was capped at under-18 level once by his adopted nation.

The Canaries star has been called up for the first time by his Caribbean homeland ahead of a home CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game against Dominican Republic in Havana on Sunday, November 18 (1.30am UK time).

Similar to the Uefa Nations League competition, the tournament can lead to qualification for the Gold Cup – the confederation’s equivalent of the European Championship – and Cuba have started well in Group A, thrashing Turks and Cacos Islands 11-0 and winning 2-0 in Grenada.

Hernandez was signed from German club Eintracht Braunschweig in January in a deal reportedly worth £1.7million and has proved popular with City fans, scoring three goals and setting up five in 25 appearances.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Video City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy