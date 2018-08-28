Video

Updated: Farke on Emi Buendia’s ‘masterpiece’ in 1-0 Brentford win plus Gill and Lambert’s moves to Ipswich

Emi Buendia rifled a fine opening goal for Norwich City to sink Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke hailed a ‘masterpiece’ match-winning goal from Emi Buendia in a 1-0 Championship home win over Brentford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buendia opened his account for the club in fine style, guiding a low first half volley past Daniel Bentley from Timm Klose’s raking ball.

Farke had challenged the Argentine Under-20 international to add goals to his creative play during the build up to the Bees’ visit and Buendia delivered in fine style. The midfielder was replaced towards the end but Farke allayed fears he had picked up an injury.

“He gave a sign in the second half he was pretty tired but it was just a cramp in the hamstring. Nothing too bad and he will be available for the cup game,” he said.

“A really deserved goal for his performance. Not just his technical ability and his passing style but how much he worked for the team and his tactical behaviour.

“What can you say about the goal? It was full of class because he realised there was no pressure on the ball with Timm Klose and he made a brilliant movement, the pass was pretty, pretty good and then it was a masterpiece.

“I thought he had so much time he should maybe control the ball and then have an easy finish but when you are there with a masterpiece of a first touch then you have to say it was a world class finish.

“I just can’t praise him and it was important that not just many assists but he adds goals and we spoke about this and he was able to in this game.”

City had to grind out the win after the interval - Jordan Rhodes spurning a chance to double the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot - to move into third place on 27 points and cap faultless week that brought previous victories over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

“To have nine points from this week is unbelievably good,” said Farke. “Particularly with the quality of the opponent. It could have been easier for us if we had taken our chances. The game was not done at half-time leading only 1-0 and I said beforehand Brentford are a good footballing side, who can dominate the ball and have scored more than 20 goals this season.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

“But on chances it was a more than deserved win. They had this one golden chance from (Neal) Maupay but we didn’t give more away.”

Farke was also pressed for his view on the pre-match news that saw Matt Gill depart his role as the club’s development coach to link up with new Ipswich Town boss and City Hall of Famer Paul Lambert.

“It was an individual decision from Matty. He made it clear it is a big chance for him to join first team football,” said Farke. “That is his wish and I think we had to accept his personal idea for his career. All I can say is we had a pretty good relationship when he was here and he did a really good job with the Under-23s.

“When his wish is to leave for first team football we accept it and wish him all the best.

“I made it clear I don’t look too far away, 60 miles over the border. Each person has to decide what their personal way is. Paul Lambert in Germany is a big name because of his unbelievably successful spell at Borussia Dortmund and here at Norwich.

“All I say is, I am pretty pleased and happy and feel really proud that I am allowed to be the head coach of Norwich City and I am pretty happy.”