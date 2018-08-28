Video

Swashbuckling Norwich City get Daniel Farke’s vote after a 3-1 Rotherham fightback

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke hailed Norwich City’s ‘Three Musketeers’ who inspired a 3-1 comeback win over Rotherham United to return to the top of the Championship.

Todd Cantwell opened his senior account for the Canaries before teeing up Max Aarons for a first league goal, but Farke was also keen to include the contribution of Jamal Lewis in another stirring Carrow Road victory.

Teemu Pukki added the polish after Richie Towell had put Paul Warne’s side in front.

“It was good to have Todd back and fully fit. It is important not only to be there with good performances but that you add some end product,” said Farke. “That is what he did with a beautiful goal and brilliant assist. Also for Max Aarons, a sign of quality that in this right back position you are not only able to close your wing but to assist and score goals. He did that at Cardiff and this was a crucial goal.

“It was not 6-1. It was an important point. Jamal Lewis also played a key role in tactical terms and what we wanted to do.

“Unbelievable how many chances we missed. Teemu could have already won the prize for the best goalscorer in the league this season in this one game. So many chances. “Rotherham were full of confidence, they had nothing to lose. They concentrated on defending their goal but they had set pieces and counter actions. After conceding the goal, which was avoidable, it was even more difficult.

“We needed 10 or 15 minutes to come back into the game but for the last 65 minutes we were brilliant. A well-deserved win.”