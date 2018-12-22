Video

‘I love him as well’ – Farke pleased to see former City loanee playing regularly at Rovers

Daniel Farke was Harrison Reed's head coach at Norwich City last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Daniel Farke returned the love to Harrison Reed as Norwich City prepare for a reunion with their former loan midfielder this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 23-year-old made 43 appearances for the Canaries last season but is now a regular at Blackburn, out on loan from Southampton again, and has said he ‘loved’ his Norwich spell.

“I love him as well, to be honest! I loved him as a player but also his personality, he was a great guy to have around at the training ground,” Farke said of Reed, who has mostly been playing on the right of midfield for Rovers.

“I spoke in the summer and said that I was pretty sad that he had to return to Southampton and I’m pleased for him that he is there, he plays in a slightly more offensive role than compared to his roles with us.

“He is there with some assists and goals, and we are still joking about, still have contact sometimes, when he gets a goal, some congratulations from me.

“So it will be good to see him and also good that he develops and improves further on as a player.”

MORE: Rovers midfielder Reed relishing Canaries reunion

Ahead of that reunion the Canaries are looking in better shape for injuries, with Moritz Leitner and Grant Hanley fully fit but Timm Klose being left behind in Norfolk to continue his recovery on a knee issue.

The defender is due to be back in contention against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day though and the flu bug which caused issues during the 2-2 draw at Bristol City has also cleared up, giving Farke plenty of options.

MORE: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

“It’s always good to have competition and I got the feeling this week that it was really the topic that you really have to perform on the training pitch to be involved in the travelling squad or the starting line-up,” Farke added.

“In comparison to last week it was more like we were struggling with the flu or a cold, or some small illnesses or injuries, and more thinking about individual situations.

“This week was a proper training week, there was lots of competition and you are always looking forward to having this situation as a head coach.”