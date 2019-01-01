‘An ending is always a chance for a new beginning’ – Farke fully focused on City bouncing back at Brentford

Daniel Farke takes his Norwich City team to Brentford this afternoon, looking to bounce back from defeat to Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

As one door closes, another opens. That’s the mindset of Canaries boss Daniel Farke as his team strive for a return to winning ways on New Year’s Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

High-flying City were enjoying the club’s longest unbeaten run in the second tier since 2007-08 until Saturday’s 4-3 home loss to Derby finished that streak at 12 matches.

“To be honest, when you are on such a run it’s not so much that you have time to analyse it and enjoy it,” Farke said ahead of today’s trip to Brentford. “In the summer break when you can rest a bit and you look back, you think this is really something more or less historic that we achieved. Especially with such a young side to achieve this consistency of results was outstanding.

“At this moment after being beaten by Derby it is more like you are disappointed that this run comes to an end. But an ending is always a chance for a new beginning and hopefully we can start a similar run again, we will try our best to do this.”

MORE: Have your say on the new look Pink Un forum

Farke has urged his players to forget about their dramatic defeat to Derby – featuring a long delay for floodlight failure when 3-2 ahead – and to focus all their attentions on bouncing back at Griffin Park.

“When you don’t win a game it’s always that you want to win the next game, it’s always that you can’t wait to be back on the pitch,” he continued.

“But it’s also in this period when you have just two days between the games to recreate a bit, calm down and also to try to be smart in your recovery and have some hours when you don’t think about football, in order to be really greedy when you are next on the pitch.

“Of course we were all pretty disappointed because it was so unnecessary to lose this game and we had a big, big chance for a perfect ending to the year. But it is like it is, this is football, sometimes you have to handle a small setback with results and that’s what we had to handle after the Derby game.

“We are all used to doing this because we are all so long in football, we know that you can’t win each and every game and sometimes there is unlucky or unnecessary results. Then it’s just important to calm a bit down, speak about it and to focus yourself on the next game.”