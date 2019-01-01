Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

‘An ending is always a chance for a new beginning’ – Farke fully focused on City bouncing back at Brentford

01 January, 2019 - 07:00
Daniel Farke takes his Norwich City team to Brentford this afternoon, looking to bounce back from defeat to Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke takes his Norwich City team to Brentford this afternoon, looking to bounce back from defeat to Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

As one door closes, another opens. That’s the mindset of Canaries boss Daniel Farke as his team strive for a return to winning ways on New Year’s Day.

High-flying City were enjoying the club’s longest unbeaten run in the second tier since 2007-08 until Saturday’s 4-3 home loss to Derby finished that streak at 12 matches.

“To be honest, when you are on such a run it’s not so much that you have time to analyse it and enjoy it,” Farke said ahead of today’s trip to Brentford. “In the summer break when you can rest a bit and you look back, you think this is really something more or less historic that we achieved. Especially with such a young side to achieve this consistency of results was outstanding.

“At this moment after being beaten by Derby it is more like you are disappointed that this run comes to an end. But an ending is always a chance for a new beginning and hopefully we can start a similar run again, we will try our best to do this.”

MORE: Have your say on the new look Pink Un forum

Farke has urged his players to forget about their dramatic defeat to Derby – featuring a long delay for floodlight failure when 3-2 ahead – and to focus all their attentions on bouncing back at Griffin Park.

“When you don’t win a game it’s always that you want to win the next game, it’s always that you can’t wait to be back on the pitch,” he continued.

“But it’s also in this period when you have just two days between the games to recreate a bit, calm down and also to try to be smart in your recovery and have some hours when you don’t think about football, in order to be really greedy when you are next on the pitch.

“Of course we were all pretty disappointed because it was so unnecessary to lose this game and we had a big, big chance for a perfect ending to the year. But it is like it is, this is football, sometimes you have to handle a small setback with results and that’s what we had to handle after the Derby game.

“We are all used to doing this because we are all so long in football, we know that you can’t win each and every game and sometimes there is unlucky or unnecessary results. Then it’s just important to calm a bit down, speak about it and to focus yourself on the next game.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Most Read

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Islington’s year in news: Gazette recaps the best, worst and oddest of 2018

Some of the Islington Gazette's front pages from 2018.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘An ending is always a chance for a new beginning’ – Farke fully focused on City bouncing back at Brentford

Daniel Farke takes his Norwich City team to Brentford this afternoon, looking to bounce back from defeat to Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Six big challenges facing Norfolk and Suffolk in 2019

The need for housing will remain a hot topic in 2019. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

On the Seventh Day of Christmas...

Seven swans a-swimming on Minsmere on a late December afternoon in 2015. Picture: David Lamming
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists