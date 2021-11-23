News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Image of new Norwich City Football Club crest projected onto the castle

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:37 PM November 23, 2021
The new Norwich City Football Club crest projected onto the castle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Norwich City Football Club crest projected onto the castle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A massive projection onto the side of Norwich Castle was used by the city's football club to mark the release of its new crest.

Produced as part of a 'brand evolution project', the modernised badge will be used by the club from June 17, 2022 and will feature on City kits next season.

A statement from the club explained that the redesign was necessary due to a number of technical challenges and accessibility issues.

The new crest features a redrawn lion, castle, and canary, which have been simplified to overcome the technical issues.

But fan reaction to the Club's updated logo has been mixed.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said: "It is not radically different as it has just been modernised.

"They haven't ripped up the blueprint.

"If you look at the club's reasoning for the change, you can understand why they've done it.

"The old one has been reproduced with so many subtle alterations that there is a few different slightly different versions out there."

Former Norfolk man Andrew Anderson came up with the classic Canaries crest back in 1972. after entering a competition in the Norwich Evening News and bagging himself £10 for the effort.

Inconsistent versions of the old crest around Carrow Road and online was another reason the club gave for redesigning.

Mr Sainty added: "Some people will see that it is not a radical change and call it a waste of money, but others would complain if they radically changed it.

"It's a bit of a lose-lose situation."

James Long, who is a fan of the new crest, said: "The current one is showing it's age a bit in it's 1970s style. I did feel that it needed an update.

"I quite like it. Plus, we've moved towards a darker shade of green in recent years and this reflects it."

The new Norwich City Football Club crest projected onto the castle above the market and Christmas li

The new Norwich City Football Club crest projected onto the castle above the market and Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Thomas Osborne agreed: "I like that it is not a completely different design, but more of a modernisation of the existing crest.

"It is quite unique."

Some were more concerned with the cost of the change, saying it was a waste of money.

Mark Waller said: "Why change it? Could have used the money for the squad."

Others simply did not understand the need for an updated crest.

John Dye said: "It's not much different, I'm glad to say, so why change it?"

