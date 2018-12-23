Search

Opinion

‘Apparently we’re 90-minute merchants!’ – Fans react as Norwich City deliver another late victory

23 December, 2018 - 06:14
Teemu Pukki wheels away to celebrate another goal, another winner and another three Championship points for Norwich City - this time at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki wheels away to celebrate another goal, another winner and another three Championship points for Norwich City - this time at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City supporters make their feelings known on Saturday evening, as the Canaries pocket another late three points with victory at Blackburn.








Teemu Pukki’s 86th minute winner delivered the goods at Ewood Park, after a robust examination of Norwich’s promotion credentials on the road.

City lost Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner to injury in a difficult first half, but ultimately came out on top to extend their unbeaten runs to 11 games in the league and 10 on the road.

They also returned to the Championship summit, at least overnight ahead of Aston Villa’s visit from Leeds on Sunday lunchtime.

MORE: Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City – How it unfolded

With City guaranteed to sit in the top two at Christmas, things get tricky following their trip to Rovers.

The Canaries’ festive schedule begins on Boxing Day with a visit from Aitor Karanka’s promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm) before another promotion contender follows suit three days later, with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 29 (3pm).












That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

Related articles

Topic Tags:

