Opinion

‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Norwich City fans reacted with unbridled joy as the Canaries claimed a fourth successive Championship win by putting Sheffield Wednesday to the sword at Hillsborough.

Teemu Pukki’s brace plus goals from Emi Buendía and Dennis Srbeny made it a memorable Hillsborough return for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, as they smashed Jos Luhukay’s struggling Owls.

And all that after a goalless first half in which Mario Vrancic saw his early City penalty saved by Cameron Dawson.

The win lifted Norwich to the Championship summit – momentarily at least, with Stoke’s clash against Middlesbrough the day’s late kick-off and Leeds playing on Sunday.

With a rare match-free midweek, Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

