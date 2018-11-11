Opinion

‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City are the gift that keeps giving as the Canaries supporters react to a dramatic fifth successive Championship win over Millwall at Carrow Road – and this time a more prolonged stay at the summit.

Last time it was just 22 hours that City topped the Championship table. This time it will be at least a fortnight, with the November international break following Saturday’s stunning win.

Injury-time goals from Jordan Rhodes (90+2) and Teemu Pukki (90+7) was the final twist in a rollercoaster Championship contest from which Daniel Farke’s Canaries somehow claimed victory.

But that barely scratches the surface of a cracking clash that City strangled and gifted in equal measure until those final throes.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

