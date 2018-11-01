Search

FA confirm Zimmermann is available to play in City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

01 November, 2018 - 11:11
Christoph Zimmermann picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Tuesday night's cup loss at Bournemouth - but is free to play this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Christoph Zimmermann is free to play in Norwich City’s match at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, after some initial confusion over a potential one-game suspension.

The giant German centre-back picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss at Bournemouth in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

In previous seasons this would trigger a one-game ban for the next game, however regulations for this season have made the accumulation of five bookings competition-specific.

So while Zimmermann has been listed in the Football Association’s online suspensions list, an FA spokesman has confirmed to us that he will not be banned for the league game at Hillsborough.

In theory a one-game ban in the Carabao Cup had been triggered after the defender picked up his second yellow of the season in that competition.

However, an amnesty kicks in before the quarter-finals, so Zimmermann could have played had City progressed and he has just been listed for administrative reasons.

The 25-year-old’s other yellow cards came in the 3-1 home win over Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup but the rest in the Championship; in a 1-1 home draw with Derby, a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest and a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

The cut off before the amnesty for five yellow cards in the Championship is when 19 league matches have been completed, which for City is the trip to Hull on November 27.

This leaves Zimmermann, Max Aarons and Tom Trybull needing to avoid two yellows during the next four games to avoid a one-game suspension.

The amnesty for 10 yellows, which would activate a two-game ban is the 37th league game, and 15 yellows during a season is punished by a three-game ban.

The confirmation that Zimmermann will be available against the Owls comes as a relief, with skipper Grant Hanley having missed the last 11 games due to a quadricep (thigh) injury which required a series of injections

That would have left youngster Ben Godfrey to partner Timm Klose in central defence against Wednesday, having partnered Zimmermann at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

MORE: Defensive focus for Owls boss ahead of clash with in-form Canaries

Hanley is thought to be back in training but it is unclear whether he will be fit enough to return against the Owls. City head coach Daniel Farke will provide his latest team news at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Zimmermmann and Klose have formed a fine partnership in the absence of Scotland international Hanley ever since the 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough, following the September international break, helping towards seven wins in the last nine games.

