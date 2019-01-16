Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Experience of Klose and Zimmermann is first choice for City fans

16 January, 2019 - 06:31
Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Reuniting the pairing of Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose at centre-back is the way forward for Norwich City, according to our latest online poll.

Daniel Farke’s previously settled back-line has been disrupted by injury in the last six weeks, conceding 13 goals in seven Championship matches.

Fortunately the character of the City squad has battled through a difficult period to remain with just one defeat in 15 matches and level on points with second-placed Sheffield United.

MORE: Zimmermann is Farke’s leading man at City

The disruption began when Klose pulled up in the warm-up ahead of a home clash with Bolton at the start of December, with youngster Ben Godfrey stepping in and helping earn a 3-2 win.

Prior to that game the Canaries had picked the same back four for 15 consecutive games, with youngsters Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis at full-back either side of Zimmermann and Klose – conceding just 10 in a fine run of form which drove Farke’s team to the top of the table.

Klose’s knee problem kept him out of a 2-2 draw at Bristol City, with Godfrey starting again but Zimmermann battling through illness and having to be replaced by Grant Hanley on the hour.

Zimmermann and Godfrey shut Blackburn out in a 1-0 away win next, before the returning Klose had to step in for Zimmermann at the last minute ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest, a chaotic 3-3 draw. That game saw Lewis pull up with a hamstring strain so Godfrey had to move to left-back for a home clash with Derby, as Zimmermann and Klose were swallowed up in the floodlight drama of that strange 4-3 defeat.

It was the same set up in front of Tim Krul for the 1-1 draw at Brentford but Klose’s knee niggle saw him miss Saturday’s tough trip to West Brom, with Lewis fit enough to return and allow Godfrey to move into the centre.

Christoph Zimmermann has started all but one of City's last 21 league matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesChristoph Zimmermann has started all but one of City's last 21 league matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Combined with injuries to key midfielders Mo Leitner and Marco Stiepermann, it’s been a rather testing time for Farke – and City fans have opted for experience ahead of Friday night’s televised clash with play-off chasing Birmingham.

Your centre-back pairing for Birmingham is?

Zimmermann & Klose – 63pc

Ben Godfrey has proven his versatility for the Canaries recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey has proven his versatility for the Canaries recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley & Klose – 14pc

Zimmermann & Godfrey – 9pc

Godfrey & Klose – 7pc

Zimmermann & Hanley – 5pc

Grant Hanley is available again for City after serving his one-match ban for an FA Cup red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesGrant Hanley is available again for City after serving his one-match ban for an FA Cup red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley & Godfrey – 2pc

(Over 1,800 voters)

• Results correct at the time of writing, poll remains open above

Timm Klose was only fit enough to be on the bench at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose was only fit enough to be on the bench at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Royal Watch: Prince Charles wants to have the biggest organic sheep flock in the country at Sandringham

The Prince of Wales, pictured at Sandringham Flower Show in 2018, wants to make the estate one of the largest places for organic sheep farming in England Picture: Ian Burt

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page upset at new parking restrictions at Drays Yard which require her to keep her car in the garage, as she struggles to get her three-year-old son Hunter in and out of the car in uthe tight space in the garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Firefighters called to Norwich crash

Firefighters were called to a crash in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists