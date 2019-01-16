Opinion

Experience of Klose and Zimmermann is first choice for City fans

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Reuniting the pairing of Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose at centre-back is the way forward for Norwich City, according to our latest online poll.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Farke’s previously settled back-line has been disrupted by injury in the last six weeks, conceding 13 goals in seven Championship matches.

Fortunately the character of the City squad has battled through a difficult period to remain with just one defeat in 15 matches and level on points with second-placed Sheffield United.

MORE: Zimmermann is Farke’s leading man at City

The disruption began when Klose pulled up in the warm-up ahead of a home clash with Bolton at the start of December, with youngster Ben Godfrey stepping in and helping earn a 3-2 win.

Prior to that game the Canaries had picked the same back four for 15 consecutive games, with youngsters Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis at full-back either side of Zimmermann and Klose – conceding just 10 in a fine run of form which drove Farke’s team to the top of the table.

Klose’s knee problem kept him out of a 2-2 draw at Bristol City, with Godfrey starting again but Zimmermann battling through illness and having to be replaced by Grant Hanley on the hour.

Zimmermann and Godfrey shut Blackburn out in a 1-0 away win next, before the returning Klose had to step in for Zimmermann at the last minute ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest, a chaotic 3-3 draw. That game saw Lewis pull up with a hamstring strain so Godfrey had to move to left-back for a home clash with Derby, as Zimmermann and Klose were swallowed up in the floodlight drama of that strange 4-3 defeat.

It was the same set up in front of Tim Krul for the 1-1 draw at Brentford but Klose’s knee niggle saw him miss Saturday’s tough trip to West Brom, with Lewis fit enough to return and allow Godfrey to move into the centre.

Christoph Zimmermann has started all but one of City's last 21 league matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Christoph Zimmermann has started all but one of City's last 21 league matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Combined with injuries to key midfielders Mo Leitner and Marco Stiepermann, it’s been a rather testing time for Farke – and City fans have opted for experience ahead of Friday night’s televised clash with play-off chasing Birmingham.

Your centre-back pairing for Birmingham is?

Zimmermann & Klose – 63pc

Ben Godfrey has proven his versatility for the Canaries recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ben Godfrey has proven his versatility for the Canaries recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley & Klose – 14pc

Zimmermann & Godfrey – 9pc

Godfrey & Klose – 7pc

Zimmermann & Hanley – 5pc

Grant Hanley is available again for City after serving his one-match ban for an FA Cup red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Grant Hanley is available again for City after serving his one-match ban for an FA Cup red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley & Godfrey – 2pc

(Over 1,800 voters)

• Results correct at the time of writing, poll remains open above