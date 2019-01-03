Exclusive

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

January is a big month for Timm Klose – but he only has eyes for the job that needs finishing at Norwich City.

The 30-year-old Switzerland international is out of contract in the summer, which together with the opening of the winter transfer window means he is now free to talk to clubs outside England about his next move.

However, the defender revealed discussions over an extended stay at Carrow Road are in the pipeline; how that plays out could be swayed hugely by the rest of the current campaign.

And that is Klose’s sole intention: to make the most of City’s huge opportunity this season, under a head coach in Daniel Farke that has reinvigorated his Canaries career.

“The club has approached my agent but I don’t know yet what they are speaking about,” admitted Klose, who has 109 City appearances to his name and scored his 10th goal to earn a point at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Timm Klose is willing to play the waiting game over his future, beyond his current Norwich City deal that expires in the summer. Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Timm Klose is willing to play the waiting game over his future, beyond his current Norwich City deal that expires in the summer. Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

“Obviously I quite enjoy it here in Norwich. After a difficult start I fell more and more in love with this club, with the city and the people in and around it.

“They’ve all helped me and make it very easy for live in a city you’re not from – and that’s something that makes you very happy when you’re a football player, especially when you play every week. I mean, that’s the most important thing.”

Klose joined from Wolfsburg for £7.5m three years ago in what was deemed a difficult transfer window for the club, ahead of their eventual Premier League relegation.

Ultimately Klose’s injury late that season played a big part in Norwich’s failure, since which the centre-back has proven a popular figure with supporters and his team-mates – and now sees him helping lead City’s young charges on the pitch.

City’s summer example with Alex Tettey’s contract extension – a big pay cut but longer deal – could yet be a similar framework on offer to Klose. But this time City sit second in the Championship with a significant chance of a Premier League return to both sweeten and muddy the water.

Likewise with Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Ben Godfrey, it’s fair to say Norwich have significant centre-back strength and value beyond this season – however Klose decides to resolve his future.

In the meantime, there is plenty of work to be done right here in Norwich.

“What’s going to happen with contract extensions or talks, anything, I don’t know,” added Klose.

“I want to stay focused on what I am in doing on the pitch, because in the last couple of years we know there was a lot of talking about my personality.

“I just want to focus on what I am doing best and that is playing football and helping others.

“You never know of course but for me in my head, I’m here. I want to stay until the summer and then, we are going to see what’s going to happen.

“But in my head I’m more focused to stay here rather than leave – and finish the job.”

