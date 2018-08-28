Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Frank Lampard tips Norwich City to go the distance in promotion race

PUBLISHED: 10:53 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 30 December 2018

Frank Lampard savoured a crazy comeback with Derby fans at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Frank Lampard savoured a crazy comeback with Derby fans at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City will be in the Championship promotion scrap for the long haul, insists Frank Lampard.

The Derby chief plotted a remarkable 4-3 comeback at Carrow Road after making the most of a 20-minute delay due to a floodlight failure.

Derby had just conceded a third goal to Daniel Farke’s depleted squad but roared back with Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott sealing a notable late win against their promotion rivals.

“I am so impressed with the job Daniel has done. They are certainly going to be up there in the running.

“They are going nowhere in the Championship race,” said Lampard. “After about 30 minutes it could have been anything. A pasting. We were slow, off our game, Norwich were as usual this season, very fluent.

“Our goal fortunately changed the urgency levels and from then on we are right in the game. Now whether we deserved to win the game on the balance of play I am sure Norwich might contest.

“It was a very even game, but in terms of desire and effort to go back on the pitch and turn the game around we deserved it on that point alone.

“Norwich have had a few late goals and I am not saying they are lucky, they are not, they are a fantastic side with top players but sometimes the fates are with you. They were for us. It is very evident why they are scoring so many late goals.

“They push until the end, that is credit to them.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Lampard readily admitted the floodlight stoppage worked in his side’s favour after the referee had consulted both bosses over whether to continue.

“The referee came to me and said there was one floodlight down.

“Obviously they wanted to reboot it and that would take 15 minutes and then we would re-assess,” he said. “It was quite simple for me. I was just trying to see if there was any way the game could be replayed and we could call it off [laughing].

“Thank goodness I didn’t. No, listen I wanted to win the game. But I had to be clear. My question was, ‘Can we play with three floodlights?’ and it didn’t get beyond that.

“It fell in our favour for sure. I am sure Daniel felt the same. If I had wanted to make a change then it is more difficult to get the messages on in an emotional game.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Frank Lampard tips Norwich City to go the distance in promotion race

Frank Lampard savoured a crazy comeback with Derby fans at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Thousands of homes are planned for Norwich, will 2019 be the year they get built?

An artist's impression of what the St Anne's Wharf development could look like when complete Pic: Archant Library.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a sickening 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County

Norwich City's players suffered a painful late 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists