‘We must do better’ – Defensive focus for Owls boss ahead of clash with in-form Canaries

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay is preparing to take on Norwich City Picture: Danny Lawson/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Fixing defensive problems will be the focus for Sheffield Wednesday when Norwich City arrive at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls have slumped to three straight Championship defeats, conceding eight goals in the process, to slip down to 15th in the table ahead of the clash with the in-form Canaries.

Wednesday had climbed to sixth a few weeks ago after a 2-1 win at Bristol City had extended an unbeaten run to four games. However, a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Middlesbrough has been followed by a 3-0 loss at QPR and a 3-1 defeat at Birmingham on Saturday.

“It is not normal,” Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay said. “We will analyse it with the players and see what we can do better. We must do better and we have to work with each other to come back to success.

“It is important we have the feeling before the Norwich game that we can do that with each other.”

The Dutchman continued: “The players have to be stronger mentally. That is also important.

“The head always gives the signals to make decisions at the good moments.”

The Owls finished 15th last season, three points and a place below City in the final standings after thrashing Daniel Farke’s team 5-1 at Hillsborough on the final day of the campaign.

Only 20th-placed Preston have conceded more than the 26 Luhukay’s team have so far this season and they will face a Norwich team who have won three on the spin in the league.

“They players have shown in the past they can do it,” Luhukay added, speaking to the Sheffield Star. “They have to show more than what they are doing at the minute. It is important that the team and players believe in each other.

“You saw against Birmingham that they tried to come back right to the end. They worked hard and were fighting but in the end we must have a little bit of luck and take our chances.

“But I believe in my team. We are not happy in this period but we must try even harder to work with each other to find a way to return to a positive direction. We must prepare well for Norwich and hopefully we will give a good answer.”