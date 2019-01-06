Search

Cruel injury blow for young Canaries striker during bright loan debut

06 January, 2019 - 07:00
Mason Bloomfield spent the first half of the season on loan at Hamilton Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Mason Bloomfield spent the first half of the season on loan at Hamilton Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City striker Mason Bloomfield suffered an injury blow during his loan debut for National League promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde.

The 22-year-old cut short a spell with Hamilton last week after three goals in nine games for the Scottish side, due to limited league action, and was brought on with Fylde trailing 2-1 at Bromley.

Within 15 minutes the former Dagenham & Redbridge forward has set up Arthur Gnahoua’s equaliser but midway through the second half he fell awkwardly and required lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

“Unfortunately it’s a compound fracture of his forearm which isn’t nice to see for a young lad,” manager Dave Challinor told Fylde’s website, with his side eventually losing 3-2 to make matters worse.

“He showed in that 20 minutes what a massive career he has ahead of him, so he can’t let this affect him – he’ll come back bigger and better for it.”

