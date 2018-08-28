Search

Crossbar thwarts young Canaries as Phillips returns during PL Cup draw

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 November 2018

Anthony Spyrou of Norwich City U18 and y of Barnsley U18 during the FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd +44 7902 242054 12/12/2017

Anthony Spyrou of Norwich City U18 and y of Barnsley U18 during the FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd +44 7902 242054 12/12/2017

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Anthony Spyrou’s goal was enough to halt the losing streak for Norwich City Under-23s during their Premier League Cup tie at Exeter City – where they drew 1-1 but hit the bar four times.

The forward fired the young Canaries ahead in the 22nd minute at the League Two club’s St James Park stadium in Devon, cutting in from the left win and blasting a shot from outside the area which found the top-left corner.

It was a fourth goal in 11 games for Spyrou, again without regular strike partner Adam Idah but with Adam Phillips playing the opening hour in midfield having missed the recent five-game losing streak through injury.

Spyrou smashed a shot against the bar soon after and Isak Thorvaldsson forced the Grecians keeper to top one of his shot’s onto the woodwork as well but the hosts equalised just before half-time

It was Devonte Aransibia’s turn to strike the crossbar for City on the hour mark and Spyrou clipped the bar with a header late header as the Group D clash ended 1-1.

Next up for City’s U23s is a Carrow Road clash with Athletic Bilbao U23s next Wednesday night, November 14, as they begin their Premier League International Cup campaign.

Norwich U23s: McCracken, Kamal, Jones, Odusina, Richards, Payne, Philips (Milovanovic 62), Thorvaldsson, Scully (Coley 68), Aransibia, Spyrou Unused subs: Johnson (GK), Lomas

