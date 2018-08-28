Search

‘It might be a little bit too soon on Saturday’ – Canaries striker provides injury update

PUBLISHED: 15:14 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 24 October 2018

Teemu Pukki has scored six goals for Norwich so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki has scored six goals for Norwich so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki is making good progress as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury but admits Saturday’s home clash with Brentford will come too soon.

The forward’s fine start to the campaign was brought to a halt by a hamstring injury picked up during the early stages of Finland’s 2-0 victory over Greece in the Uefa Nations League last week.

That has kept the 28-year-old out of City’s 2-1 wins over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa since the break, having scored nine goals in 17 games for club and country so far this season.

“We’re getting along better and better all the time,” Pukki explained. “It has been a little bit more than a week now and I’m already jogging and running, so that’s a good sign.

“I hope I can be on the pitch soon, as soon as possible. It might be a little bit too soon on Saturday.”

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki presents a signed shirt to representatives of Park Farm Hotel's charity partner, Keeping AbreastNorwich City striker Teemu Pukki presents a signed shirt to representatives of Park Farm Hotel's charity partner, Keeping Abreast

Pukki was speaking at Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett, as he officially opened two new Scandinavian-style lodges for the Canaries’ official hotel partner – where all pre-match preparations, briefings and build-up to matches take place, nearby to the club’s Colney Training Centre.

He also presented a signed City home shirt to Park Farm’s charity partner for 2018, Keeping Abreast, as he visited the hotel the morning after the victory over Villa at Carrow Road.

“I think we totally deserved to win and were the better team, that was also in the Nottingham game,” Pukki said, having watched the match from a seat just behind the home dug-out.

“We are in a good run now so I hope we can keep doing this.”

Teemu Pukki is back in light training for Norwich City following a hamstring injury Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki is back in light training for Norwich City following a hamstring injury Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It was a sixth win in eight league games to move Daniel Farke’s team up to fourth in the Championship table, within two points of top spot.

That has been possible thanks to Jordan Rhodes stepping in during Pukki’s absence, scoring both the goals against Villa to score his seventh goal in all competitions this season.

The Finn remains top scorer in the league for City though, with five goals, one more than his fellow striker.

“He totally deserved to get those goals,” Pukki added. “He’s worked hard, I’m happy for him and I hope he can do this on Saturday again.”

City head to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday, before a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the league which Owls loanee Rhodes will be ineligible for.

