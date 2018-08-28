Search

City starlet set for qualifying action in Turkey with England U19s

PUBLISHED: 12:58 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 09 November 2018

Canaries youngster Max Aarons has retained his place in the England U19 squad Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries youngster Max Aarons has retained his place in the England U19 squad Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Three games in Turkey await during the international break for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The Canaries youngster has retained his place in the England Under-19 squad, who are heading to Manavgat, in the Antalya region on the south coast, for the first round of European U19 Championship qualifying.

Keith Downing’s squad will face Moldova next Wednesday, Iceland on Saturday and then hosts Turkey the following Tuesday, November 20 – with the top two from the group progressing to the elite round in March, when seven teams will look to join hosts Armenia in next summer’s finals.

Aarons has won three caps at U19 level since breaking into the City first team earlier this season, with the 18-year-old academy product becoming Daniel Farke’s first choice right-back. He joins the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Emile Smith Rowe, who have been playing first-team games for Premier League clubs Wolves and Arsenal respectively this season.

