Video

City legend Hoolahan hoping for a ‘great day out’ as celebration game at Carrow Road is revealed

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood (c) 2018 Archant Norfolk Prospect House Rouen Road Norwich

Wes Hoolahan is hoping for “a great day out” at Carrow Road next year – after his promised testimonial was announced as a celebration match alongside fellow Canaries legend Russell Martin.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former City players will form Team Wes and Team Russ, for a special match to both mark the duo’s long service for the club and raise funds for charitable causes.

The exhibition has been pencilled in for bank holiday Monday of May 6, in a 3pm kick-off, irrespective of City’s final league position and any play-off involvement.

“Stuart Webber and the club said that they would give me the testimonial at some point,” Hoolahan explained. “Last season was a little bit difficult even though I had the send off against Leeds, the club couldn’t have done enough, it was amazing.

“To get this opportunity now next year with the charity game with Russ, to get the fans involved and the players back, will be a great day out.”

If Daniel Farke’s team can remain in the top two, as they have for the past month, then the game would follow City’s final game of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday, May 5.

Although 36-year-old Hoolahan is now a West Brom player, until January at least, he admits he’s pleased to see the club he served for 10 years flying high at the top of the Championship.

“I’ve been very impressed, come and watched them a few times and been very impressed with the way they move the ball,” the Irishman said.

“The two full-backs are fantastic, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, I’d seen in training over the years how good they would be, so it’s great that they have thrived with game time. So it’s good for Norwich City.”

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MORE: It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

The former Republic of Ireland international made 352 appearances and scored 52 goals in a decade and experienced promotion to the Premier League twice – so knows Farke’s team have plenty of hard work ahead of them yet.

“You know what the situation is in the Championship,” he added. “A few bad results and it’s hard, there are so many good teams in the league. But if they keep going the way they’re playing, you never know!”

• Tickets go on sale tomorrow, with the Community Sports Foundation, Stepping Stones, Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, the Russell Martin Foundation and Crohns & Colitis UK the charities set to benefit.