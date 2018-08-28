Search

Opinion

‘We have bigger fish to fry this year’ – City fans see the positive side of FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth

PUBLISHED: 20:33 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 05 January 2019

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Jordan Rhodes of Norwich look dejected after their side concedes its 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The disappointment of an injury-time defeat to League One side Portsmouth soon lifted for Norwich City fans, after the threat of an unwanted midweek replay had loomed large at Carrow Road.










Daniel Farke’s much-changed team played the majority of the match with 10 men thanks to a red card for captain Grant Hanley in just the 15th minute.

However it was still 0-0 in injury-time as neither team could break the deadlock, only for Pompey to break away and win it in the fifth minute of added time through Aston Villa loanee Andre Green.

It meant a third round exit for the sixth successive season for the Canaries, who haven’t won a Carrow Road tie in the competition for eight years now, since beating Burnley 4-1 in 2011.

While a win would have been preferable, heading to the south coast for a midweek replay was the last thing City wanted, sitting second in the Championship table and with game against promotion rivals approaching.

It could now lead to a welcome rest weekend on Saturday, January 26, if Sheffield United beat non-league Barnet at home tomorrow – causing the postponement of the third-placed Blades’ trip to Carrow Road on that date.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below















