‘Takes them down and becomes an immortal god’ – City fans see the funny side of Lambert’s pending Ipswich arrival

Paul Lambert spent three seasons as manager at Norwich City, but is set to take over at Ipswich Town Picture: Archant Archant

News that Paul Lambert is set to become the new Ipswich Town manager has been met with a mixture of shock and amusement by Norwich City supporters.

The Scot is reportedly the man the Blues are preparing to appoint after deciding to sack Paul Hurst this afternoon, with their team bottom of the Championship table.

Town have won just one of their 14 league games so far this season, after Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy in the summer, and it seems Lambert is the man owner Marcus Evans wants.

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder led the Canaries from League One to the Premier League with superb successive promotions, before leaving for Aston Villa in 2012 with City having finished 12th in the top flight.

His time at Villa was followed by similarly underwhelming stints at Blackburn and Wolves, before being unable to prevent Stoke being relegated to the Championship last season.

