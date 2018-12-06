Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

City duo included on shortlists for monthly Championship awards again

06 December, 2018 - 06:00
Canaries head coach Daniel Farke, left, and striker Teemu Pukki have been nomated for the Championship's November awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke, left, and striker Teemu Pukki have been nomated for the Championship's November awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The award nominations keep rolling in for Norwich City, with Daniel Farke and Teemu Pukki again put forward for the Championship’s monthly gongs.

Canaries head coach Farke is nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for November after his team rose to the top of the table with three wins and a draw.

The victories were all comprehensive – becoming the first City side to score four goals in three successive matches for the first time since 1933 – and with the 0-0 draw at Hull a third away game of the month, the German was clearly going to make the shortlist.

Similarly for Finland international Pukki, who scored a brace in both the 4-0 romp at Sheffield Wednesday and the epic 4-3 home triumph over Millwall, before racking up his fifth for the month with the crucial final goal during the second half of a 4-1 success at Swansea.

The summer signing from Brondby was also nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September but was pipped by West Brom striker Dwight Gayle.

City boss Farke was also in the running for the September manager, which was claimed by West Brom manager Darren Moore.

Canaries centre-back Timm Klose was nominated for the player award for October but also missed out, with Birmingham forward Lukas Jutkiewicz claiming that gong.

But now Farke and Pukki have repeated their September nominations for November, as the Canaries continued their fabulous form, which stretched to 11 wins in 14 league games with victory over Rotherham on Saturday.

The winners of both awards are due to be announced on Friday, with Farke competing with Baggies boss Moore again, as well as Dean Smith of Aston Villa and Norfolk-born Rotherham chief Paul Warne.

Pukki has competition from Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley, Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph and Villa striker Tammy Abraham.

Emi Buendia and Pukki had already been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Player of the Month for November, which was put to a public vote online, with Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez announced as the winner yesterday.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Tough times at Bolton for City loan duo as Carrow Road watching brief awaits

Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

City duo included on shortlists for monthly Championship awards again

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke, left, and striker Teemu Pukki have been nomated for the Championship's November awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lambert’s plea for fans to drop ‘animosity’ at end of tense shareholders’ AGM

Paul Lambert applauds the Ipswich Town fans following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. Photo: Pagepix

Video Is this the oldest highlights video of a Canaries match at Carrow Road?

Noel Kinsey's goal had earned the Canaries an FA Cup replay against top-flight champions Portsmouth Picture: Archant library

David Hannant: Queen, The Beatles, Norwich City? Why being Christmas Number One could be crucial

Norwich City went on to claim the title after being Christmas Number One in 2003. Picture: James Bass

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy