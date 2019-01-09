Exclusive

Canaries discussing new deal with young star Cantwell

Academy product Todd Cantwell has made 20 appearances for Norwich City so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City are understood to be relaxed about academy starlet Todd Cantwell’s contract situation despite negotiations proving difficult.

Talks are under way with the creative midfielder, whose deal at Carrow Road expires in the summer, about extending his deal with the Canaries. The club are expected to take up an option to extend his current terms by another 12 months but are keen to tie him down beyond the summer of 2020.

However, it’s understood both parties have been unable to reach an agreement yet with negotiations at a delicate stage.

Cantwell signed professional terms when he was just 18 years old and well before his first taste of senior football, but has made 20 appearances for Daniel Farke’s high-flying team this season.

That leaves the emerging talent inevitably in need of a wage rise as he approaches his 21st birthday next month, having shown glimpses of top-level talent. The Canaries are in a strong position however, with compensation guaranteed even if that deal ends up expiring, as Cantwell would still be under the age of 24.

The Dereham-bred prospect has been with City since the age of nine and Farke has shown plenty of faith in the former England Under-17 international, starting him in 15 of the last 19 league matches, having handed the academy product his debut in the FA Cup at Chelsea last January.

A successful loan spell in Holland followed, scoring twice and setting up another three goals during 10 games as he helped Fortuna Sittard seal promotion to the top flight.

That earned his breakthrough at City, with one goal and two assists following so far this season.

“Ideally my hopes would be to be in a promoted side for the second year in a row,” Cantwell told City’s matchday programme recently. “It would be absolutely amazing, but the Championship is a tough league this year.

“From a player’s point of view, all we can really do is focus on the next game, because if you get too caught up in the games coming up then you can get distracted and you can’t afford to. So I want to get some more games under my belt and hopefully be on the winning team more than not.”