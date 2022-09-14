Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Minute's silence at Carrow Road in memory of the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:29 PM September 14, 2022
MA_03_minutesilence_carrowroad_sep22

A minute's silence in memory of the Queen was observed at Carrow Road - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Carrow Road fell silent tonight in memory of the Queen.

Before the game between Norwich City and Bristol City, fans and players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

MA_01_minutesilence_carrowroad_sep22

A picture of the Queen was displayed on the big screen - Credit: Mark Armstrong

It was perfectly observed by the sell-out crowd at Carrow Road.

Both Norwich and Bristol City teams stood in the centre circle during the silence.

MA_02_minutesilence_carrowroad_sep22

Both Norwich and Bristol City teams stood in the centre circle during the silence. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Afterwards the crowd joined in singing the National Anthem - God Save The King.

A picture of the Queen was displayed on the big screen and messages of condolence were on the digital advertising boards.

xxx_norwichcity_queen_sep22

A fan was seen wearing a commemorative Norwich shirt - Credit: Richard Lain-Smith

One fan was spotted wearing a special Norwich City shirt made in memory of the Queen featuring her profile.

This comes after last week's game against Burnley was postponed until the end of October as a mark of respect for the Queen.

