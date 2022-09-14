Minute's silence at Carrow Road in memory of the Queen

A minute's silence in memory of the Queen was observed at Carrow Road - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Carrow Road fell silent tonight in memory of the Queen.

Before the game between Norwich City and Bristol City, fans and players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

It was perfectly observed by the sell-out crowd at Carrow Road.

Both Norwich and Bristol City teams stood in the centre circle during the silence.

Afterwards the crowd joined in singing the National Anthem - God Save The King.

A picture of the Queen was displayed on the big screen and messages of condolence were on the digital advertising boards.

One fan was spotted wearing a special Norwich City shirt made in memory of the Queen featuring her profile.

This comes after last week's game against Burnley was postponed until the end of October as a mark of respect for the Queen.